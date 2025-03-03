This is what the new Museum of Transportation in Debrecen will look like

Hungarian Minister of Transport and Construction, János Lázár, has shared a visual concept of the planned Museum of Transportation in Debrecen on his Facebook page.

According to Lázár, the modern, forward-looking building complex will include a 3D cinema, a restaurant, conference and event spaces, as well as an educational center.

“Our goal is to create an emblematic, world-class institution that meets the most modern museum technology requirements in the capital of the countryside, Debrecen,”

he stated.

However, Dávid Vitézy sharply criticized the decision, saying:

“If incompetence were painful, János Lázár would be screaming nonstop.”

The former mayoral candidate argues that moving the Museum of Transportation to Debrecen is purely motivated by anti-Budapest sentiment and that the chosen location is entirely unsuitable:

“This is yet another grotesque product of destruction driven purely by hatred towards Budapest: the forced relocation of the 126-year-old Transport Museum from Budapest to Debrecen. But not just anywhere in Debrecen—rather, to a remote highway junction with no public transport access. This site might be suitable for a truck stop, but certainly not for a national museum.”

In his post, Vitézy also pointed out that the decision violates architectural regulations, which state that greenfield developments should only be permitted if no suitable brownfield site is available:

“This shows exactly how much their architectural law is worth—the same law that Lázár’s state secretary recently cited in our debate on Portfolio. The law explicitly prohibits greenfield developments if a suitable brownfield site exists—and there is one in this case. The plans are ready to house the museum in the beautiful historic halls of the Northern Railway Repair Workshop. But no, because the real goal is to put Budapest and its residents in their place—even if, as a side effect, it means that for half of the country, the Vienna Transport Museum will be closer than the one in Debrecen.”

Finally, he concluded: