Sunny and mild weather expected in the first week of spring

Calm and sunny weather is expected for the first week of spring. While widespread frost may still occur at the beginning of the week, temperatures will gradually rise, reaching up to 20°C in the warmest hours by the second half of the week, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday: The sky will be mostly clear, with some cumulus clouds forming in eastern and northeastern areas, but no precipitation is expected. Winds will remain light, with daytime highs ranging between 8-12°C.

Tuesday: In the early morning, mist and fog may develop in some areas, but the day will be dry, sunny, and only slightly cloudy. Winds will stay weak to moderate. Morning lows will range from -7 to 0°C, while daytime highs will be between 10-14°C.

Wednesday: Some fog may form in the morning, but the day will be mostly clear, sunny, and dry. Winds will remain light. Morning temperatures will range from -6 to +1°C, while afternoon highs will generally be between 13-17°C.

Thursday: Morning fog is possible again, followed by a predominantly clear and sunny day without precipitation. Winds will stay light. Morning temperatures will range from -5 to +2°C, with daytime highs between 14-20°C.

Friday: The day will be sunny with high-altitude cirrus clouds and no precipitation. Fog may form in the early morning. The south and southeast winds will remain light. Temperatures will range from -4 to +4°C in the morning and 15-21°C in the afternoon.

Saturday: Another sunny, slightly cloudy, and dry day is expected, with light southern and southeastern winds. Morning lows will be between -2 and +5°C, while daytime highs will range from 15-21°C.

Sunday: The weather will remain sunny with some high-altitude clouds and no precipitation. The southern wind may strengthen slightly. Morning temperatures will range from -1 to +6°C, while afternoon highs will be between 16-21°C.

(MTI)