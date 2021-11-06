Tram Stop in Debrecen is Temporarily Relocated

From November 8th, there is going to be a reconstruction work on tram line 1, on Nagyerdei Blvd., DKV has announced.

The construction work will have only a small impact on trams. From November 10th, the column touching the platform of the University stop will be replaced. Until the work is done, passengers will not be allowed to get off and get on the trams at the University stop.

The trams are going to stop at a temporary stop a few meters away – the transport company ‘s announcement says.

debreceninap.hu