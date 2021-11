The DVSC – BUDAPEST HONVÉD football league match will be held at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Saturday, November 6th, from 17:00.

Passengers with a valid fan ticket or pass for the match can use DKV vehicles free of charge on this day between 14:00 and 22:00.

The transport company draws your attention to the fact that the valid ticket for the match must be kept until the end of the trip.

debreceninap.hu