Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.

So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay