Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

MEPs condemn Turkey’s activities in Varosha, Cyprus, and call for sanctions

Amira Dhifallah

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Registration for Vaccine May Start Next Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Belarussian asylum applications increase in September, yet remain at low levels

Bácsi Éva

A virus-related task had to be solved by the programmer championship

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On Blood Donor Day, the most dedicated volunteer helpers are recognized

Bácsi Éva

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Rome airport says it will run EU’s first ‘COVID-free’ flights with US

Amira Dhifallah

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

On Blood Donor Day, the most dedicated volunteer helpers are recognized

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

Steps to improve EU democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Amira Dhifallah

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

A virus-related task had to be solved by the programmer championship

Bácsi Éva

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)

Bácsi Éva

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Tóháti Zsuzsa

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

MEPs set out blueprint for a new Industrial strategy

Amira Dhifallah

Bodies of culled mink resurface at a mass grave in western Denmark

Amira Dhifallah

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

On Blood Donor Day, the most dedicated volunteer helpers are recognized

Bácsi Éva

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The number of victims of the epidemic set a record, and patients in their thirties also died

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Fully 135 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 6,393 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 198,440, while the death toll now stands at 4,364. Fully 52,126 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 141,950, while there are 7,591 hospitalised patients, 647 on ventilators. Fully 49,549 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,601,203.
So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar (10,405). Tolna (2,818) has the fewest cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

EU protection of marine environment is shallow

Amira Dhifallah

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *