Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

EU’s ‘alternative model’ seeks to take back control of data from Big Tech

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: StudioSì Fund makes available zero-interest student loans for Southern Italy

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The number of victims of the epidemic set a record, and patients in their thirties also died

Bácsi Éva

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

Polish de facto ban on abortion puts women’s lives at risk, says Parliament

Amira Dhifallah

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

Bodies of culled mink resurface at a mass grave in western Denmark

Amira Dhifallah

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Rome airport says it will run EU’s first ‘COVID-free’ flights with US

Amira Dhifallah

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

Bodies of culled mink resurface at a mass grave in western Denmark

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

MEPs condemn Turkey’s activities in Varosha, Cyprus, and call for sanctions

Amira Dhifallah

MEPs set out blueprint for a new Industrial strategy

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Parliament wants to better protect consumers from unsafe products

Amira Dhifallah

Belarussian asylum applications increase in September, yet remain at low levels

Bácsi Éva

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Registration for Vaccine May Start Next Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Steps to improve EU democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Amira Dhifallah

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Bácsi Éva

EU’s ‘alternative model’ seeks to take back control of data from Big Tech

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Polish de facto ban on abortion puts women’s lives at risk, says Parliament

Amira Dhifallah

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

EU’s ‘alternative model’ seeks to take back control of data from Big Tech

Amira Dhifallah

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Registration for Vaccine May Start Next Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Bácsi Éva

Poland: leading MEPs against the de facto ban on abortion

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

France: Government sets up independent commission to examine controversial security law

Amira Dhifallah

MEPs condemn Turkey’s activities in Varosha, Cyprus, and call for sanctions

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday met Mikhail Murashko, the Russian health minister, and said Russia has offered to invite Hungarian experts at its vaccine manufacturing plant to study the production of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.

 

Szijjártó told a joint press conference after the talks that the Hungarian government was working to give Hungarians access to a vaccine as soon as possible. He thanked Murashko for choosing Hungary as the first country to send samples to. Hungarian experts may travel to Russia as soon as next week, Szijjártó said. Murashko said Hungarian experts were welcome to study vaccine manufacturing and quality assurance protocols in the Russian plant.

Szijjártó said that vaccines were being developed “both in the East and in the West” and it was yet to be seen which one would be available in sufficient quantities. He added that “it would be irresponsible to give up any of those possibilities”. He also added that the government would not “give in to any business lobby even if they hire politicians in Hungary, in Brussels, or elsewhere.” “We’ll keep an eye on all opportunities because that is in the interest of Hungarian people”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Szijjártó said that the government was working to diversify Hungary’s energy supplies, but added that Russia would continue to play an important role. Hungary’s long-term gas supply contract with Russia will expire in 2021, he noted, adding that talks would soon start concerning the next period. Szijjártó said that seven Hungarian companies were currently implementing investment projects in the areas of agriculture, health, and the chemical industry, while Hungarian and Russian companies are jointly making railway carriages for Egypt as part of “the largest order for Hungarian vehicle manufacture so far”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Meeting highlights from the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC)

Bácsi Éva

On Blood Donor Day, the most dedicated volunteer helpers are recognized

Bácsi Éva

Italy: StudioSì Fund makes available zero-interest student loans for Southern Italy

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *