From the beginning of heating there were 24 fatalities

Disaster management warns you to take extra care to avoid home fires during the holiday season.

The main causes of home fires are incorrect use of heating equipment, smoking and electrical short circuits.

Az adventi időszakban a koszorúkra helyezett gyertyák szintén fokozott kockázatot jelentenek. Studies show that the majority of home fires are due to some form of human activity, in many cases negligence.

From the beginning of heating there were 24 fatalities in this year, and sixty people were injured. Most of the time the firefighters were called in the: capital, Pest, Borsod, Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Bács-Kiskun coutry.

