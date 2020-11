The 35-year-old man didn’t have a valid license either.

Police certified a local man driving a car on November 29, 2020 at around 7 pm in Széchenyi Street, Debrecen. During the inspection, the uniformers found out that the man’s car was fitted with a license plate belonging to another car, and it was also revealed that the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The driver was produced to the police station, during the interrogation the suspect confessed the crime.