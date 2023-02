Internet fraudsters are threatening to suspend accounts on behalf of OTP.

According to their call, phishing e-mails warn of a suspension without explaining the reason for it. Criminals can also access sensitive data if customers follow a link in the message, they wrote.

OTP asks its customers to never respond to unreliable messages and to notify their account manager immediately if fraudsters have gained access to their data, the announcement reads.

MTI

Photo: Frank Yvette