The Debrecen investigators found the 39-year-old man, who had a total of six arrest warrants

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Debrecen investigators found the 39-year-old man, who had a total of six arrest warrants

The Punishment Enforcement Group of the Metropolitan Court issued six arrest warrants against a 39-year-old man who did not start serving his legally imposed sentence of 9 years and 9 months in prison. The Budapest resident was convicted of theft and fraud.

The Crime Department of the Debrecen Police Department received information that the man first hid in Debrecen, then Hajdúhadház, and finally hid from the authorities in an apartment in Budapest. The investigators from BRFK III. Together with the staff of the District Police Department, they went for him on February 6, 2023, found him in the pantry of the property, then arrested him, and transferred him to the penitentiary.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

The court sentenced the four defendants who attacked the responding policemen in Hajdúböszörmény

Bácsi Éva

Case closed: four people were injured in the accident in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Verdict in the case of the student who stabbed her classmate in Debrecen: she cannot leave her residence without permission

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *