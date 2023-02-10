Case closed: four people were injured in the accident in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Traffic Police Sub-Department of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department conducted proceedings against a 34-year-old man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor of causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving his car from the direction of Balmazújváros to Hajdúböszörmény on the afternoon of July 5, 2022. In a right-hand turn, the driver – who did not choose the speed of his vehicle correctly – moved into the opposite lane, where he collided with another car. In the accident, three people suffered minor injuries, while one man suffered serious injuries. The Hajdúszoboszló police officers carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of road users to always choose the speed of their vehicle in accordance with the traffic, weather, road and visibility conditions.

police.hu