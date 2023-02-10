Verdict in the case of the student who stabbed her classmate in Debrecen: she cannot leave her residence without permission

The District Court of Debrecen ordered criminal supervision of the suspect for a maximum of four months until the announcement of the final decision of the first instance court in the ongoing proceedings for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm.

The court also ruled that during this time, the accused may not leave her registered residence without permission, except for one day a week for three hours in order to ensure the normal needs of everyday life. Compliance with the rules of criminal supervision must be checked by the competent police department using a technical device that tracks the movement of the accused.

Based on the evidence obtained so far during the procedure, on January 25, 2023, at around 3 p.m., two teenage girls fought in Debrecen, on Sinai Miklós Street. One of the girls also took out a knife, which she used to stab her classmate, who was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. After the incident was reported, the police arrested the girl who attacked with a knife on the spot. Based on the available data, the girls’ conflict was based on jealousy over a boy.

After completing the primarily necessary investigative actions, the juvenile girl was taken into custody by the police today. The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office proposed ordering criminal supervision of the suspect, which the court found to be well-founded.

The crime is of particular seriousness, and the law orders it to be punished by imprisonment from 2 to 8 years. If the suspect is found guilty, the maximum term of imprisonment that can be imposed is 5 years, on the basis of which it can be reasonably assumed that he would become unreachable during the criminal proceedings, so that she would especially escape or hide.

According to the court’s point of view, the investigation is still in the initial stage, further procedural actions are required in the case, such as continued questioning of witnesses, as well as the search and questioning of witnesses who have not been heard so far.

The suspect and the offended schoolmates, based on what happened between them and the antecedents, it can be feared that the suspect will commit another crime punishable by imprisonment, said the Debrecen Court of Justice.

debreceninap.hu