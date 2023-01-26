16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed Fellow Student in Debrecen

In Debrecen, on Sinai Miklós street, two juveniles started a fight on January 25th, 2023 at around 3 p.m.

According to the police statement, one of the girls took out a knife, which she used to stab her schoolmate, who suffered a life-threatening injury. The Debrecen police, who were notified about the incident, arrested the girl who attacked her fellow student. Based on the available data, the reason behind the girls’ conflict was jealousy over a boy. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the 16-year-old for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm.

