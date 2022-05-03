A popular Hungarian porn star could have killed two people in a car accident

A tragic accident happened a few days ago on road 61 between Dombóvár and Kocsola, in which two people lost their lives. The driver of the offending car is a Hungarian porn actress.

Two cars collided frontally on Thursday on Highway 61, killing two people and injuring two.

According to the primary data of the on-site inspection, the accident may have been caused by a gray Toyota C-HR moving into the oncoming lane. The burgundy Renault shattered almost beyond recognition, the car was smashed by firefighters, Propeller writes. The Toyota was driven by 49-year-old Éva Henger and a 52-year-old male passenger, her Italian husband.

Éva Henger now works as an influencer. She won the Miss Teen Hungary beauty pageant in 1989, and a few years later found herself in the porn industry, starring in nearly twenty adult films between 1993 and 2001.

