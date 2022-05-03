Many people in Hajdú-Bihar risk their lives at railway crossings

On April 27 and 29, 2022, the staff of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters held coordinated road traffic inspections to improve traffic safety. This time, the uniforms also checked motorists in the vicinity of the main transport routes as well as several railway crossings, during which drunk driving, the use of seat belts, passing a forbidden sign, priority rules, and an overtaking ban were targeted.

During the inspection period, police officers arrested people on several occasions for passing a prohibited sign and violating the rules of priority.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is planning further similar traffic inspections for the rest of the year.

police.hu