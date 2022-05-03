A tornado developed near Debrecen – video

The first tornado of the year was observed near Debrecen, Timeline Report reported.

They received photos of the phenomenon from an observer of the portal. As they write, vorticity was also plentiful on Sunday, so from one of the thunderstorm cells

a tornado of non-mesocyclonal origin has developed.

In general, such formations can occur along a sustained near-ground confluence. The thunderstorm period is forecast to continue, with no undisturbed sunshine in the coming days.



