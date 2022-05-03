A tornado developed near Debrecen – video

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A tornado developed near Debrecen – video

The first tornado of the year was observed near Debrecen, Timeline Report reported.

They received photos of the phenomenon from an observer of the portal. As they write, vorticity was also plentiful on Sunday, so from one of the thunderstorm cells

a tornado of non-mesocyclonal origin has developed.

In general, such formations can occur along a sustained near-ground confluence. The thunderstorm period is forecast to continue, with no undisturbed sunshine in the coming days.

The Facebook post also includes a video of the Debrecen tornado in the comments:

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

A 500 kW solar park will provide energy for the Hajdúnánás spa

Bácsi Éva

New Brand Image for Zoo Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A tornado developed near Debrecen – video

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *