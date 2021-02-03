László Papp: employees of local government companies earned the 273 million prize

“The crisis and the government’s oppressive austerity measures have been endagering our city. Last year, Debrecen suffered a loss of more than HUF 5.5 billion, and the loss suffered by the Debrecen Asset Manager is also in the billions, says DK in its statement. ”

Anna Ilona Gulácsi, József Jánki and Imre Vaszkó, local government representatives, and Zoltán Varga, Member of Parliament, addressed a public interest request to the Mayor of Debrecen and the CEO of Debrecen Asset Management Ltd.

“While our city is plagued by an unprecedented government austerity, people in Debrecen are becoming runaways, families are losing their livelihoods, hundreds of businesses are being destroyed. In 2020, the city of Debrecen had about 154 million forints, while Debrecen’s asset management company paid a bonus of HUF 1 million. ”

It is written that, despite all the efforts of DK’s representatives in Debrecen, they managed to fight only “50 million forints in the most difficult working conditions for hundreds of social workers in Debrecen, who were starving for hunger, for example, compared to the original plans, who knows how much to prepare a BMW factory 12 million, and in the case of a TOP-6 tender, László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, instructed the payment of a so-called “project reward” of more than HUF 22 million. ”

The mayor’s response

The Democratic Coalition once again interpreted the reality in a special way, the data provided by the party according to its political interests about the extra resources received by the families of Debrecen – László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, responded to the statement of the opposition party.

The mayor said:

DK addressed a request for data in the public interest to the municipality, to which the agency provided a thorough and detailed information. However, representatives of the opposition party snatched certain data in their statement and did not fully inform the public.

The local government of the city of Debrecen not only paid HUF 154 million in rewards to 575 office workers, but also provided additional resources to the employees of the Family and Child Welfare Center, the City Social Service and the Child Protection Institution, among others. This went to the families of Debrecen.

In the case of staff of the Office, the award of prizes shall in all cases be preceded by an evaluation of their annual work.

Debreceni Vagyonkezelő Zrt. Paid more than HUF 273 million in rewards to its 990 employees. They are, among others, the employees of Debreceni Hőszszolgáltató Zrt., Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., Cívis Ház Zrt. And other member companies, who have earned the extra benefits with their work.

Mayor László Papp emphasized that the Democratic Coalition’s announcement withheld important information that the city’s political leadership had not received any rewards either this year or in the last six years. Since October 2014, the mayor and deputy mayors of DMJV Municipality have not received any rewards or extra fringe benefits.

