Industrial producer prices in Hungary rose by an annual 6.8% in December, up from 5.5% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Prices were driven higher mainly by the weakening of the forint against the euro, KSH said. Prices for domestic sales increased by 2.6%, while export prices climbed by 9%. In a month-on-month comparison, PPI was up 1.0% as prices for domestic sale rose by 1.5% and export prices edged up 0.8%. For the full year, PPI stood at 4.2%.

MTI