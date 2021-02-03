Hungary receives a further 304 million euros in EU unemployment aid

The European Commission on Tuesday said it has disbursed another 304 million euros in financial support to Hungary within the framework of its SURE unemployment scheme to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis.

The financial aid is part of a 504 million euro credit package approved for Hungary by the Council of the European Union in October last year, of which 200 million euros was disbursed in December, the commission noted in a statement. SURE (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) aims to help member states cover costs directly related to financing short-time work schemes and other workplace preservation measures. SURE could also finance some health-related measures, in particular at the workplace, to ensure a safe return to normal economic activity. The EU has so far approved 90.3 billion euros in SURE financing for 18 member states.

MTI