Coronavirus – Testing Was Performed at Debrecen Airport By Wizz Air

PCR-based Covid-19 testing was provided for the first time at Debrecen Airport on Thursday on a Wizz Air flight for passengers arriving from Eindhoven, the airline told MTI.

Passengers were tested free of charge with the help of Smart Covid Center. Voluntary PCR screening lasted only a few minutes, passengers will receive the test results within 12 hours, and in the case of a negative PCR test result, they can significantly shorten the length of official quarantine.

It was written in Wizz Air’s announcement that flying remains the safest mode of transport: thanks to aircraft ventilation equipment and stricter health precautions introduced by the airline as early as May, not a single passenger has been proven to be infected with a coronavirus on Wizz Air flights.

MTI

debreceninap.hu