Students visited the site of Debrecen Water Works

Two fourth-grade groups of students from Szent József Grammar School decided to visit Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. (Debrecen Water Works) water production plant with their class teacher – Vízmű announced on its website.

They say that the students did not come secretly, perhaps with the intention of career orientation, and were able to receive a regular “exhibition tour” on site.

In addition to the knowledgeable guidance of our staff, the schoolchildren could closely study the activities taking place in the facility, learn about the path of water from cleaning to storage, while also getting an explanation of the complicated technological processes. They saw the control room, the filter line, they could also admire the engine room, the pools, and the huge pumps

– Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. reported on the event.

Photo: Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.