Sustainability ranking: the University of Debrecen is the best Hungarian university on the list

As the best Hungarian university, the University of Debrecen was ranked among the top 400 in Times Higher Education’s latest ranking based on the UN’s sustainability goals. On the list of the famous British ranking maker, the institution made significant progress in three categories and overall. UD is among the first 100 in the Partnerships for Goals category, writes unideb.hu.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) latest Impact Ranking 2023, the social and economic role and effects of 1,591 higher education institutions in 112 countries were examined in 17 categories along the lines of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The renowned British ranking maker classified the University of Debrecen (DE) in 6 categories, UD 301-400 as the overall best Hungarian university. got a place.

UD is the best Hungarian university in the Partnership for Goals category, where it ranked 201-300 last year. moved up from place to 99th position. In this category, educational, research and social engagement activities related to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals were examined.

The institution further improved its rating in the Decent Work and Economic Growth category, which examines university research on economic topics, as well as access to practical training and professional internships, where the 101-200. achieved a place.

UD and 201-300 are also among the best. place in the Life under water categories. Here, research related to the topic, educational and scientific activities related to aquatic ecosystems, the disposal of water-hazardous waste, and the maintenance of local aquatic ecosystems were examined.

In the Good Health and well-being category, the number and ratio of students participating in health education in relation to the total number of students, health research, industrial collaborations, and the infrastructure related to a healthy lifestyle were examined, while the Sustainable Cities and Communities) played a role in the institutions’ sustainability-related research, as well as their efforts in preserving cultural heritage and making it available to local communities. 301-400 in both categories. the institution in Debrecen closed.

Australia’s Western Sydney University leads the overall list of THE 2023, the UK’s University of Manchester is second, and Canada’s Queen’s University is in third place.

In addition to the University of Debrecen, Eötvös Loránd University, the Hungarian University of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the University of Szeged, the University of Pécs and the Semmelweis University were included in the British ranking list.

The latest results are available here.