A woman harassed her ex-partner by calling and texting him more than a thousand times

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against a local resident due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of harassment.

According to the investigation data, after breaking up with her partner, the woman made 558 calls and sent more than 500 text messages to her ex-partner in one year. After the man presented his private initiative, proceedings were initiated by the police. The detectives interrogated the woman as a suspect, and she confessed.

The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)