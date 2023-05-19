This young man from Debrecen fought, teased and threw beer bottles

The police took him into criminal custody, and the court arrested the local man who, according to reasonable suspicion, committed several crimes in Debrecen, writes police.hu.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against a local resident on the basis of well-founded suspicions of committing the crime of robbery, attempted serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and vandalism. According to the investigation, the suspect punched a man in front of a bar in February 2023, then teased several guests and threw beer bottles at the same place in April. On May 1, his criminal record continued to expand, he committed new crimes.

This time, he got into an argument with a customer in front of a store, after which he shouted and threw a doormat at the front door. His rampage didn’t end there, he damaged a trash can and then entered the store. The man took several bottles of wine and tried to leave without paying, which the servers noticed. The suspect ignored this and started shouting and fighting with the sellers, then left the scene with the drink.

The investigators interrogated the 25-year-old resident of Debrecen as a suspect, then took him into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on May 18, 2023.