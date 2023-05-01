Elderly Woman Killed in Budapest

An old woman was found dead in her home in district II., Budapest. The police are investigating a homicide – the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) announced on police.hu on Monday morning.

According to the available information, a 75-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment building on Bimbó road in district II. on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. The police conducted an inspection at the scene, during which suspicions of alien involvement arose, so the Life Protection Department of BRFK ordered an investigation against an unknown suspect on suspicion of murder.

The search for the perpetrator is in progress, they added.

MTI

pixabay