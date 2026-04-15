Public worker sentenced for assaulting and threatening to kill Hajdúbagos mayor

The Debrecen District Court held a preparatory hearing on 14 April 2026 in a criminal case in which the defendant acted aggressively against the mayor of a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County.

The defendant failed to appear at a previously scheduled preparatory hearing on 31 March 2026 despite a properly issued written summons and did not provide a justified excuse in advance. As a result, the court ordered the 56-year-old man to be brought in by police.

During the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor presented the indictment and, in the event of a confession and waiver of the right to a trial, made a sentencing proposal regarding the length of the punishment. The previously convicted man admitted the offence in line with the indictment and waived his right to a trial, which the court accepted.

The court found him guilty of violence against an official and sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison, suspended for 3 years, and placed him under probation supervision.

According to the judgment, on 27 October 2025 around 9 a.m., the defendant appeared intoxicated at the mayor’s office in Hajdúbagos to apply for public work. The mayor, noticing his intoxication, attempted to administer a breathalyser test. The man began shouting, then grabbed the mayor by the shoulders with both hands and shook him several times.

The victim told him he would call the police, upon which the defendant released him and stated that once he got out of prison, he would kill him.

The verdict is final, as it was accepted by both the prosecution, the defendant, and the defence.