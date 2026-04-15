Taiwanese guests visit the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen

Researchers and academic leaders from Taiwan visited the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen, where discussions focused on progress and future tasks in the development of a new type of pharmaceutical compound that is expected to bring a breakthrough in the chemotherapy treatment of cancerous lesions.

The meeting was held between the deputy dean of the Taipei Medical University and the dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen. The main topic was the progress of the NextNano4Cancer project, carried out within the ERA4Health partnership framework. The collaboration involves experts from Taiwan, France, Spain, Romania, and Hungary, all working toward a breakthrough in cancer research through the development of a novel chemotherapy agent.

According to the dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, the cooperation between the two institutions also aims to strengthen research and educational ties in the fields of medical and pharmaceutical sciences. The partnership may include exchange programs, joint research projects, and scientific knowledge sharing, particularly in molecular medicine, cell biology, and immunology.

“The meeting strengthened the professional relationship between the two institutions and opened new perspectives for joint international research and educational initiatives. We also discussed the preparation for renewing the cooperation agreement between the University of Debrecen and Taipei Medical University,” said dean Ildikó Bácskay.

The Taiwanese professor was also received by Orsolya Jánosy from the International Office of the University of Debrecen.

The Taipei Medical University, which has nearly 7,000 students, regularly cooperates with European Union institutions, while the University of Debrecen continues to expand its academic links in Asia.

(unideb.hu)