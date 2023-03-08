A man from Debrecen beat his homeless friend to death with a sewing needle and his bare hands

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of homicide against the man who brutally assaulted the victim with a sewing needle and his bare hands.

According to the indictment, in the period before the crime was committed, both the accused and the victim lived as homeless in Debrecen, knew each other, and regularly consumed alcohol together.

On September 17, 2022, in the early evening hours, the defendant was drunk and under the influence of intoxicating drugs. He sat on the concrete sidewalk in front of a restaurant near the city center in Debrecen and started talking to the victim and a third man who was also there. The three men drank wine continuously during the conversation.

During this, the defendant asked the man who was with them, who was riding a bicycle, to go to the nearby tobacco shop for cigarette papers. The man complied with the call, so the accused was left alone with the victim. A dispute arose between them, the accused provoked the victim, and then the accused scratched the victim’s forehead 10 cm with the 18 cm long sewing needle he had.

After that, the increasingly angry defendant knelt down on the drunken victim who was lying on the concrete pavement, then punched him several times with great force on the head.

Passers-by noticed the defendant’s actions, so they called the police for help. The arriving patrol officers arranged for the victim to be transported to a medical facility, where, despite careful medical care, the victim died on October 25, 2022, as a result of cervical vertebrae fractures and brain injuries.

The accused committed the crime charged to him in a drunken and intoxicated state, completely stripped of his humanity, and based on the nature of the victim’s injuries, he carried out his act with the intention of causing death. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused under arrest for the crime of manslaughter at the Debrecen District Court. In his indictment, he proposed that the Debrecen Court sentence the accused to prison, ban him from practicing public affairs as a secondary punishment, and confiscate the sewing needle used as a tool to commit the crime. The indictment also contains a moderate motion, according to which the court should sentence the accused to 10 years in prison, ban him from practicing public affairs for 10 years and confiscate the sewing needle in the preparatory session if the legal conditions are met.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.