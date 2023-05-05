A man broke into a studio and a pastry shop in Debrecen

A burglary was reported on the morning of March 26, 2023. Half a million forints in cash disappeared from a pastry shop in Debrecen, and someone broke into a studio, but nothing was missing.

Debrecen’s criminal prosecutors conducted a partial on-site inspection, then began collecting data and searching for witnesses. It soon became clear that the two crimes could have been committed by the same person.

The work of the investigators brought results within a few hours, and a resident of Hajdúhadháza came into their sights. The 25-year-old man was arrested the very next day, and they managed to seize a significant part of the stolen money. During his interrogation, he confessed. As it turned out, he only wanted cash, so he didn’t take anything from the studio.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft and attempted theft. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu