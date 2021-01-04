Three-Member-Gang Damaged by Virtue in a Park in Hajdúnánás

The juvenile and two adult defendants were drinking in an open-air disco on July 25th, 2020 in Hajdúnánás.

On the 26th of July, around 2 a.m., they were heading home drunk, and as they passed through a park in the city centre, the juvenile accused kicked out of “fun” into a metal trash can and then into a nearby flowerpot, which overturned as a result. The juvenile accused then wanted vandalize an approx. 2 meters high sign on a concrete base made of special plastic, which, however, remained in place. Encouraged by the accused accomplices, the juvenile accused ran to the plastic sign again and knocked it out.



The three defendants caused HUF 95,000 in damage to the local government, which was fully reimbursed by the juvenile defendant during the proceedings. The investigation was carried out by the Hajdúnánási Police Headquarters.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay