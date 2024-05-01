Debrecen firefighters saved the life of a doctor

On Monday afternoon, a man working as a doctor had an accident in his own apartment. He knew there was a big problem, so he immediately notified the ambulance, but the firefighters also rushed to the scene if there was a problem with getting into the apartment.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were the first to arrive on the scene. They were able to talk to the man briefly through the door, but suddenly there was silence. The professional firefighters from Debrecen broke the door without delay and began treating the injured person with tourniquets.

The man’s heart stopped, the two firefighters, sergeant Péter Szabó and sergeant Balázs Kőrösi, began to resuscitate him, which ended successfully.

The disaster management reported on the life saving on its social media page.

debreceninap.hu