A man from Debrecen illegally stored ammunition in his home

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who illegally kept ammunition in his apartment for misuse of ammunition.

According to the indictment, on December 3, 2020, the 25-year-old accused held a search in the Debrecen home in connection with another case. In the process, a total of 14 different types of ammunition were found in the weapons cabinet in one of the rooms.

An investigation by the Debrecen Police Department revealed that the man had previously worked as a forester for more than a year, but did not return the ammunition he had after his employment, but stored it in his home locker.

The man previously also had a gun license for two types of firearms, but his license was revoked in August 2020. The accused sold his weapons in a certified manner and handed over his invalid license to the competent authority in accordance with the rules. He kept the ammunition but no longer had permission to do so, so it was seized by the police.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen District Court for the misuse of ammunition against the man who confessed to his act. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a sentence based on the contents of the case file, in which he would impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused and confiscate the ammunition held without a permit.

ugyeszseg.hu