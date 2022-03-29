Police in Hajdúböszörmény ask the population for help in connection with a traffic accident

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters 09804/36/2022. Interruption of the order of road traffic offense due to violation of the rules.

According to the available data, a man was driving a car on the main road No. 35, in the inner part of Hajdúböszörmény, on January 3, 2022, around 6 o’clock. The driver of the vehicle, when he reached the intersection of the main road 35 – Szoboszlói utca, did not give priority to the cyclist with whom he collided. The cyclist fell and was injured.

The police ask those who saw the accident – especially the woman and the man who stopped at the scene – to report in person at the Hajdúböszörmény Police Station (Hajdúböszörmény, Kossuth Lajos utca 2.) or by phone available 24 hours a day. 06-52 / 457-040, the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number.

