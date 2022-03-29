Four were injured in the accident in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Department of Traffic Police of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving a car on Highway 4808 on December 18, 2021, around 9 p.m. The driver was driving towards Debrecen when he slipped in a corner, turned into the opposite lane, and collided with another car. In the traffic accident, the 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries, two of the passengers in the other car suffered minor injuries and one suffered serious injuries.

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu