A circling criminal was caught at Ártánd

At Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a man of Romanian citizenship checked in as a passenger of a bus on October 23, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. The uniformed persons checked his foreign data, during which it was established that the Szeged Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for falsifying notarial deeds. Police arrested the man and produced him.

Later, a man, also of Romanian nationality, applied for the Moldavian vehicle combination he was driving to leave on 23 October 2021 at around 15:30. The driver was certified by the Biharkeresztes border police and found during the inspection that the vehicle combination exceeded the maximum permissible gross weight by 650 kilograms. An administrative fine was imposed on the driver of the vehicle.

police.hu