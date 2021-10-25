There will be a traffic restriction on Kishegyesi út in Debrecen

In connection with the development of the stormwater drainage system of the Nagysándor settlement in Debrecen, works will be carried out on Kishegyesi út – in the section between Császár Péter utca and the railway crossing – between 25 October and 12 November 2021 with a half-way road closure.

Their schedule is as follows:

Restriction 1: Between 25 October 2021 and 27 October 2021, the lanes on the southern side of Kishegyesi út – from Pósa utca to Derék utca – will be closed.

Restriction 2: Between 28 October 2021 and 12 November 2021, the lanes on the north side of Kishegyesi út – from Derék utca to Pósa utca – will be closed.

Traffic is provided on the affected road section in both directions on 1-1 traffic lanes by lane-pulling.

Passers-by are asked not to drive as usual, but to follow the posted signs, the temporary traffic order.

