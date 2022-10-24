An event was held for children with leukemia in Hortobágy

This year’s series of events of the Leukemia Children’s Foundation ended in Hortobágy.

The main patron of the event on October 22 this year was Zoltán Pajna, the president of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality, who in his greeting praised the foundation’s work and expressed his gratitude that there are always people who come together for a good cause and a noble goal. , they work selflessly.

The mission grew from a community experience into a nationwide, multi-site charity experience run. The participants supported the foundation with the entry fee, this time could complete the designated distance individually or in a team, with a dog, a stroller, or even a wheelchair.

The organizers also placed smiley points, where the runners could take a fun photo, with which they can send courage and hope to the little patients currently undergoing treatment. Virtual participation in the run is also possible until December 31.

Photo: Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality