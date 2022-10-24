DKV is preparing for an optimized schedule change

Considering the experiences of the extraordinary timetable introduced in September and the feedback from passengers, DKV Zrt. is introducing an optimized timetable. The first phase of this will begin on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The September amendment was introduced by the Company taking into account the passenger count data, the inflationary effects of the pandemic and the past period, the significant increase in fuel prices, and the labor shortage that caused disruptions in the operation of the national and Debrecen public transport.

From the start of the operation on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the following schedule changes will be introduced, which is the first phase of the measures for the near future.

Bus number 13

Bus number 13 runs between Doberdó utca and Pallag, with the exception of the first flight in the morning and the last flight at night, between Doberdó utca and Pallag, including the clinics. With the introduction of the amendment, it will be possible to transfer to tram lines 1 and 2.

Buses 34/35/35Y/36

Between Józsa and Debrecen, the buses will now also transport passengers with direction signs 34A, 35A, 35YA, 36A. These flights do not touch the intercity bus station, they go to Segner tér. At the same time, flights 34, 35, 35Y, 36 will also remain in service, and they will run according to the beginning and end of school and working hours, touching the intercity bus station.

4 trolleybuses

From now on, trolleybus route 4 will not run on days off and public holidays. The reason for this is the low utilization of the flights and the fact that the 19 bus partially runs parallel to the 4 trolleybuses. The connection without transfer between the city center and the Dobozi housing estate has been maintained.

