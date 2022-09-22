The Big Forest Week in Debrecen promises exciting programs

A series of programs presenting the values ​​of the Big Forest in Debrecen will start on October 1, organized by the Big Forest Society, the Debrecen Valuables Committee, and several other cooperating partners. Dr. Mazsu János, the president of the Nagyerdő Társaság and the Debrecen Stock Exchange Committee, highlighted interesting points from the rich program offered at Tuesday’s press conference.

The Big Forest Week will be opened on October 1 by the Oxigén Cup forest running competition. There will also be a surprise guest who will inspire the participants, who are well-known athletes, and Olympians.

On October 3rd, the official opening of the week will be held – which is also connected to the opening of the exhibition of the photo competition “My Orchard” – at the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library. The exhibition The Hedgehog and the Squirrel opens at the same time, organized by the Natural History Museum in Debrecen. Incidentally, during the Big Forest Week, the squirrel will appear in a wide variety of places and ways – during programs, exhibitions, games, or even on works of art.

The programs for different age groups take place throughout the week at the forestry school of Nyírerdő Zrt.’s Forestry in Debrecen. A new element of Big Forest Week will be the professional conference “Green Values ​​of Debrecen” on October 6, where architects, foresters, and nature conservation specialists will talk about the relationship between the city and the forest. On October 7, the participants will be able to commemorate the anniversary of the declaration of the Big Forest as protected. Just as Debrecen’s Big Forest is the “green crown”, so the “crown” of Big Forest Week will be the family day at the Sziget-Kék playground.

As Dr. Pál Csontos said that all the courses offered by the Confucius Institute that help learn the Chinese language and learn about Chinese culture are popular.

A total of 366 Chinese students are studying at the University of Debrecen this semester, of which 24 students major in Hungarian. All of this inspired them to join the Big Forest Week program series by presenting Chinese culture. Together with the members of the Debrecen Chinese Student Association, several presentations will be held on October 8. So, for example, the guzheng and the Chinese zither will play, you can see and try tai-chi exercises, there will be Chinese dance performed in traditional costumes, the opportunity to learn dance, a tea ceremony, and tug-of-war in the Chinese way for teams of 7 members. Dr., who studied Chinese medicine in China, will also be a specialty among the specialties. The appearance of Mátyás Petró, who will create an ink painting in front of the audience, accompanied by music.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: János Miskolczi