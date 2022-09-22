Pharmacists also assist with patient care in Debrecen

A clinical pharmacist will assist in patient care at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center from September.

Pharmacists thus already participate in therapeutic decision-making in nine clinics, supervise medication and provide advice to patients. The primary goal is to help the professional, continuous, safe, and economical supply of medicine writes hirek.unideb.hu.

The clinical pharmacist activity also started at the Pediatric Clinic on the first of September. And from October, a pharmacist supervises the logistics processes of the medicine and the medication of the patients in the Surgery Clinic as well.

– explained Zoltán Szabó, president of the UD Clinical Center.

One of the important tasks of clinical pharmacists is to ensure the distribution of medicines tailored to the patient. Their activity begins by taking the medication anamnesis of patients admitted to the inpatient department, i.e. summarizing what medicines the patient has taken at home and in what dosage. Later, after consultation with the doctor, the clinical pharmacist supervises the medication of the patients at the given clinic, as well as participates in the education of the nurses and patients, and in enforcing the regulations regarding the use of the drugs.

debreceninap.hu / hirek.unideb.hu