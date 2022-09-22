European Sports Week at the University of Debrecen

Debrecen’s university citizens can get involved in #BeActive events again this year. The largest leisure sports program in the European Union begins on Friday, September 23. Students, teachers, and employees can also enter nine sports.

The European Commission announced the European Sports Week with the motto #BeActive, with the initiative promoting sports and exercise throughout the continent. The goal of the Europe-wide campaign is to get them to exercise as much as possible for one week, and as a result, lead as active a life as possible for the rest of the year.

The one-week program series is built around special focus topics – the educational environment, workplaces, outdoor exercise, and sports clubs and fitness centers. Related to these topics, thousands of events take place throughout Europe during sports week.

This year, the European Sports Week will be held between September 23 and 30. Entries can be played in mixed volleyball, chess, small-court football, table tennis, 3×3 basketball, smart running, and tennis.

More information at www.facebook.com/unidebsport.

debreceninap.hu / hirek.unideb.hu