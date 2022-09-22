Vienna study trip – anyone can join!

We are glad to announce that we are organizing a study trip to Vienna between November 17-19 (Thursday-Saturday).

This exciting trip is open to everyone: we welcome participants from any faculty of the University of Debrecen, and we promise to offer you a unique experience and access to some of the most interesting attractions.

The planned program includes:

UN Centre

Erste Learning Centre

Belvedere Castle

Opec

Vienna Stock Exchange

Parliament

Embassy of Hungary in Vienna

Schönbrun Castle

There are countless leisure programs that you can participate in in your extra time in Vienna. The organizers will also leave time for these programs. You can find out about them here. During this time you can discover the specialties of Vienna.

At the time of the trip, the Viennese Christmas markets will be already open, of which there are several in the city. A perfect evening program during which you can see the illuminated streets while walking and see the Christmas markets, you can read more about them here.

There are also many markets and shops with international flavors in the city, where you can buy food from all kinds of nations, be it Asian, African, or Arab. In addition to this, you can try many ethnic restaurants with an emphasis on gastronomy.

The trip is by bus. Accommodation is provided at the following location and includes breakfast:

https://www.wombats-hostels.com/vienna.

The price of the trip, including everything, is 80 EUR or 32.000 HUF.

You can check the event on Facebook through this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/611281427113998

Join us for this exciting trip, we guarantee an interesting cultural and educational experience (and a lot of fun!).

You can apply for the 3-day trip at the Facebook event by writing to the organizers or at email viennastudytrip@gmail.com.