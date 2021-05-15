Free Ride on the Small Railway on International Family Day

We have been celebrating International Family Day since 15th May 1993.

On this occasion, today with the aim of drawing our attention to the importance of these basic units of our communities and at the same time encouraging us all to help families, the Little Railway in Debrecen offers a free ride to everyone who arrives with a child.

Not only as a zoo, but also as the only amusement park in the country, our main goal is to create the opportunity for generations to have fun together, which we feel is especially needed after these difficult months. That is why on the occasion of this great day, on 15th May, all the families with children who visit us will be able to enjoy a free ride on the Little Railway, which has traveled through generations and offers a great view of our family of domestic goats with no less than five kids this year. All adults who come with a child are eligible for the discount, including grandparents and big siblings, for example.

