Road Reconstruction on Fácán Street

In 2021, the city of Debrecen will build asphalt on 25 road sections or at least on a part of them from its own resources. In the large-scale road renovation program, car parks will also be renewed, and a new car park will be built in the Tócóskert.

The aim of the city is to keep the paved road, which is about 560 km long and maintained by the municipality, in a suitable condition suitable for traffic at all times. The works first started on Pesti Street, on April 28th.

The large-scale road repair works started on 13th May 2021 (Thursday) in Fácán Street in the Debrecen-Bánk part of the settlement. Here, the 150-meter-long section of Fácán Street (between Tiborc and Petúr Streets) is being renovated.

debreceninap.hu