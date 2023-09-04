The legendary Hajdú-Bihar county paramedic retired after 46 years of service

László Feind joined the friendly community of the National Ambulance Service in 1977 and spent his last working day at the Hajdúböszörmény Ambulance Station on Thursday after 46 years of service.

According to the report of the National Ambulance Service, the unsuspecting station manager received an alarm towards the end of his shift, but before he could reach the address, the ambulance unit was canceled. Much to his surprise, his “second family” prepared a small celebration for him when the ambulance arrived back at the station.

László Feind became the station manager of the Hajdúböszörmény Emergency Station in 1996. Not only did he save the lives of countless patients, but his comrades could always count on him, he helped wherever he could over the years. What’s more, later his son, László, also followed in his father’s footsteps and chose lifesaving as his profession, and since then he too has become a regular member of the Hajdúböszörmény Ambulance Station.

According to the legendary station manager, if he could be reborn, he would still be an ambulance and promised his comrades that he would not forget the ambulance station even during his retirement, the ambulance service wrote.

(Debreceni Nap)