Jubilee conference at the French Studies of the University of Debrecen

The centenary program series of the French Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen continued with an international professional conference entitled Un siècle de dialogues. The conference, held between August 31 and September 1, was hosted by the main building of the institution.

The French Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, established in 1923, is one of the domestic centers of advanced French studies, an important scientific workshop that has a long history of cooperation with domestic universities and research institutes, as well as – among others – with many institutions in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada.

The international conference called Un siècle de dialogues is part of the centenary program series, within the framework of which the department previously organized an exhibition presenting the history of the 100 years and an alumni meeting.

During the two days of the conference, more than 30 researchers from Hungarian, as well as French, Romanian, Spanish and Swedish universities gave lectures in 9 sections on the topic of French literature, culture and linguistics.

On the one hand, the title of our conference refers to a continuous dialogue with our past, highlighting the continuing influence of the work of our great predecessors in French studies, pointing out our points of connection with their work, or our debts to them

– said Andrea Nagy in his opening speech.

The head of French Studies emphasized that the conference is also a forum where we can take into account the scientific, educational, or institutional challenges of the present day, which are already fundamentally changing French studies at our universities, both in the field of education and research, both in Hungary and abroad. .

The participants of the conference were greeted on behalf of the University of Debrecen by Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education.

– In terms of human life, 100 years is enough to create a life’s work, which also ends in this time, however, in terms of the studies’s history, it only represents the beginnings and provides the foundations for continuing the work – emphasized the vice-rector.

The theme of the jubilee conference – which focuses on dialogue and relationship building – also harmonizes with the university’s aspirations, namely the cooperation between different disciplines, faculties, institutes and institutions, which is the key to the success of teaching and research work

– highlighted Elek Bartha.

Dean Róbert Keményfi welcomed the guests of the meeting on behalf of the Faculty of Humanities.

As he put it: the current event is a special occasion, which highlights the importance of the French language and culture, the need to protect and pass on its values to our students, therefore the university and faculty management will provide all possible support for the further operation of the studies.

At the conference, 34 lecturers from 5 countries (France, Hungary, Romania, Spain, Sweden) – including 10 staff from 3 departments of the University of Debrecen – gave presentations in 9 sections on topics related to linguistics, literature and cultural studies, pedagogy and the teaching of the French language.

On Thursday evening, the event was enriched by a concert composed of musical pieces inspired by French literature in the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music.

(unideb.hu)