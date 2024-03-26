BMW opened a healthcare complex in Debrecen

The Sports Diagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center (SET) of the University of Debrecen received huge recognition after recently opening the physical therapy and physiotherapy complex in the Debrecen health center of the BMW Group Gyár Debrecen. The facility will help rehabilitate the workers.



The strategic relationship between SET and the BMW factory built on 400 hectares in the Northwestern Economic Zone is not new, as the company has been conducting health screenings for its employees in the ultra-modern medical complex located in the Nagyerdei Stadium of the University of Debrecen since 2019.

The German automotive company, scheduled to start production in 2025, recently opened its several hundred square meter health center. In this so-called Health Center, SET’s 120-square-meter physical therapy and physiotherapy center was located, the design and operation of which was won by the Sports Diagnostic Center through a tender.

Regarding the important milestone, Tamás Dékán, the executive director of SET, pointed out: that according to the approach of major companies, such as BMW, the forms of care elite athletes receive to recover as soon as possible are also due to employees.

This means that in the physical therapy and physiotherapy center of the BMW factory, the health care of the factory workers will be provided with our equipment and our specialists. We are strategic partners who think together with the automotive company about prevention, disease prevention and health programs

– said Tamás Dékán.

The specialist also highlighted that the Center for Sports Diagnostics, Lifestyle and Therapy believes that the knowledge and experience accumulated in sports care can be effectively used in the life of companies and corporations.

An outstanding example of this and the huge success of SET is that BMW entrusted it with the health of its employees in the fields of physical therapy and physical exercise. Thanks to the Sports Diagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center, the workers can receive professional care.

(unideb.hu)