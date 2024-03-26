A man threatened a bank in Debrecen because there was no money in his account

On March 25, 2024, the police received a report from a financial institution in Debrecen at around 11 a.m.

A man made threatening statements after being told his account had no money. The 77-year-old customer then walked out of the bank.

The police began to search with great force, and the patrols of the Emergency Police arrested him within an hour. The investigators of the Debrecen Police Department have started questioning the suspect, criminal proceedings are being initiated against him for disorderly conduct. Based on the currently obtained data and the testimony of the witnesses, the man did not have a weapon or a similar object.

(police.hu)