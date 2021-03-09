Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

Early in the evening, the reeds burned near Hajdúdorog, alerting the Hajdúnánán units, who intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

There was an outdoor fire in Hajdúhadház, Nap Street. Spots of avar and weed burned Monday night. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény stopped the flames with a jet of water.

Reeds burned on ten hectares on the outskirts of Hajdúszoboszló last night. Professional firefighters marched in Hajdúszoboszló, who surrounded the flames with hand tools and two jets of water and then extinguished the fire.

The ceiling and roof structure in a family house in Debrecen burned down late last night on Deres Street. Before the professional firefighters arrived at the county seat, the residents there put out the fire, so the units carried out the finishing work.

 

