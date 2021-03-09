Coronavirus concentrations in wastewater increased in several settlements

The concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples increased further in several settlements, the results approach the values observed in the case of the autumn epidemic peak, the National Public Health Center reported.



The increase of the samples of:

Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Nyíregyháza, Salgótarján, Tatabánya, Veszprém and the settlements around Budapest (Tököl, Biatorbágy, Szigetszentmiklós, Budakeszi, Százhalombatta)

can be measured.

No decrease can be measured for any city – read the Facebook page of the National Center for Public Health.

In Debrecen, the concentration of the virus’s hereditary material is currently stagnant and moderate.

debreceninap.hu